Women’s T20 World Cup | Australia pips NZ, enters semifinals

Sri Lanka relegates Bangladesh to the bottom

Defending champion Australia advanced to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals knocking out New Zealand with a four-run victory in their must-win final Group A match here on Monday.

Beth Mooney’s brilliant half-century (60, 50b) proved the difference as four-time champion Australia halted New Zealand, needing 156, four runs short. Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham returned three for 17.

Mooney’s 60 runs from 50 balls, including six fours and two sixes, helped Australia to 155 for five with the White Ferns requiring the highest successful chase of the tournament to win at the Junction Oval.

Earlier, Sri Lanka ended its campaign on a high with a crushing victory over Bangladesh in a fitting farewell to retiring veteran Shashikala Siriwardena, who bagged a tournament-best four for 16.

The nine-wicket win was Sri Lanka’s only one of the event to leave it fourth in Group A. Bangladesh brought up the bottom having lost all its four games.

“Really happy with the performance. This game was always going to be tough for us, but our players, particularly the bowlers, did very well,” said Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu, who paid tribute to Siriwardena.

“She's a legend in Sri Lanka and she's the big sister of the Sri Lankan team. I will miss her a lot, but she retired like a champion.”

The scores: Australia 155/5 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 60) bt New Zealand 151/7 in 20 overs (Katey Martin 37 n.o., Georgia Wareham 3/17, Megan Schutt 3/28).

Bangladesh 91/8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 39; Shashikala Siriwardena 4/16, Achini Kulasuriya 2/19) lost to Sri Lanka 92/1 in 15.3 0vers (Hasini Perera 39, Chamari Athapathu 30).