Women’s T20 WC | Go out and give your best, says Sachin Tendulkar

05 March 2020 23:06 IST

Says women’s team has inspired so many youngsters

As the Indian women’s cricket team gears up for its maiden T20 World Cup final, it has a piece of advise from Sachin Tendulkar — stay in the moment and be positive.

“Go out and give your best — that is what my message to them (is). Don’t take any pressure, though it is easier said than done.

“I genuinely want to tell them that just stay together, you don’t need to spend time with outside world. If you are in company of each other and keep talking positive things because good things have happened to our team,” Tendulkar said.

“I have been following their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters... It is about bringing laurels to our nation and you can come back (with the trophy). So many athletes in different fields have brought laurels to our nation, this would be another one. Go and enjoy yourself…” he said.

The former India captain was in Australia recently, when he met some of the players — including Shafali Verma. Reminiscing that meeting, Tendulkar said: “Co-incidentally, I was there next to the trophy, and few members were there from our women’s team. I said it would be nice to see you with this trophy in India.”