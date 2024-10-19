Women’s T20 WC 2024: New Zealand keeps its nerve, moves into the final

“Well, we just wanted to keep it exciting for everyone, so we thought we’d just make it as nerve-wracking as possible.” New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said this after a nervy group stage win against Pakistan helped them make the semifinal of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.

On a muggy Friday evening here, Devine and her side embraced their love for chaos once more, sealing a spot in the summit clash with a close eight-run win over West Indies.

Sophie Devine opted to bat on a testing surface with humidity and a largely breezeless night making conditions tricky. Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer’s slow boil in the beginning gobbled plenty of deliveries.

The pair couldn’t get a hold of the behaviour of the wicket. Bates, in particular, struggled as she attempted to manufacture a few unattractive shots to generate runs.

New Zealand’s first 10 overs were underwhelming with 26 dot balls in that phase.

There were two stoppages in play due to injury - both off Deandra Dottin’s overs. Chinelle Henry first copped the ball to her face while trying to catch Amelia Kerr at long on.

A few overs later, a ball thrown back to the crease would hit Brooke Halliday on the leg and she would be looked at by the physio.

Dottin strikes

After both these interruptions, Dottin struck with a wicket off the very next ball to deny New Zealand any momentum. She would finish with four wickets.

Afy Fletcher dismissed Devine but some persistence from Izzy Gaze and the tail for them to 128 for nine.

Devine’s White Ferns replicated the control and discipline the West Indies showed with the ball, not allowing Hayley Matthews and Co. to ever get comfortable.

The onus of the chase fell on Dottin’s shoulders. She was helped by three lifelines in the field, but fell ultimately to Kerr who took two wickets to complement Eden Carson’s three-fer.

The real thrill of the night came off the final over when Devine threw Bates the ball instead of Lea Tahuhu with 15 runs to defend and just three fielders out.

Bates, with all her experience, saw the win through, taking the White Ferns to their third T20 World Cup final.

The scores:

New Zealand 128/9 in 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 33, Afy Fletcher 2/23, Deandra Dottin 4/22) bt West Indies 120/8 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 33, Eden Carson 3/29, Amelia Kerr 2/14).

Toss: New Zealand.

PoM: Carson.

