Women’s T20 | India to go all out in series-decider

Middle-order and pace department need to step up

India Women will aim to put up a complete performance instead of relying on individual brilliance to topple a hurting England here on Wednesday.

Another impressive outing in the field and tight ‘death’ bowling by the spin duo of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma brought India back from the dead in the second match on Sunday.

And now Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls have a chance of enjoying their first T20 series success after the 2019 away triumph against the West Indies.

England self-destructing from a commanding position also helped the visitors level the series in Hove.

While Shafali Verma was impressive at the top and the spinners came to the rescue later in the game, the middle-order and the pace department needs to step up.

Pacers Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy, who were all over the place on Sunday, will have to be much more accurate.

England leads the multi-format series 8-6 and therefore can't lose it.

The teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt.), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav and Simran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (Capt.), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson and Danni Wyatt.

Match starts 11 p.m. IST.