Women’s T20 cricket to be part of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Cricket will come back to the Commonwealth Games (CWG) roster for the first time since 1998 with the inclusion of women’s T20 for the 2022 edition in Birmingham, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

Cricket has made just one appearance at the CWG previously, with men playing in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, where South Africa finished on top of the podium.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will take place from July 27 to August 7 with eight international teams playing cricket.

“Today is a historic day and we are delighted to welcome the sport of cricket back to the Commonwealth Games,” said CGF President Dame Louise Martin.

“This is a truly historic moment for women’s cricket and for the global cricket community, who were united in their support of this bid,” read a statement from Manu Sawhney, Chief Executive of the ICC.

All eight match days will be held at Edgbaston cricket ground, which played host to a number of memorable matches during the ICC men’s World Cup this summer, including England’s semi-final victory over Australia.

ICC said it was delighted and honoured that the Commonwealth Games Associations voted to include women’s T20 cricket at Birmingham Games.

“We are delighted that women’s T20 Cricket will be part of Birmingham 2022, an event that represents the biggest female and para sport programme in Commonwealth Games history. Today’s landmark announcement is another indication of the extremely bright future for women’s cricket,” Tom Harrison, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Officer, said.

The ICC and ECB had submitted their bid to include women’s cricket in CWG in November at the Executive Board meeting of the CGF in Birmingham.

The ICC will be responsible for the terms and conduct of the competition , by way of providing match officials and ensuring matches are played as per the rules of the game.