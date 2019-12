Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy | Harmanpreet, Smriti and Veda to lead teams

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy will lead India-A, B and C teams in the women’s T20 Challenger Trophy to be played at Cuttack from January 4 to 11.

The squads were picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women’s Selection Committee, according to a BCCI release.

As many as 14 players were named in each squad.

The squads: India-A: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt.), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shivali Shinde (wk), Jasia Akhtar, Priya Puniya, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Meenu Mani, Radha Yadav, and Bharati Fulmali.

India-B: Smriti Mandhana (Capt.), Sushma Verma (wk), R. Kalpana (wk), V.R. Vanitha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushri Dibyadarshini, T.P. Kanwar, and Richa Ghosh.

India-C: Veda Krishnamurthy (Capt.), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shafali Verma (wk), Yastika Bhatiya, D. Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Manali Dakshini, Jincy George, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, and Madhuri Mehta.