Women’s T20 Challenger | Sushree spins India-B to thrilling win

India-B edged out India-C by four runs in an exciting contest of the women’s T20 Challenger at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.
Batting first, India-B posted a below-par 94 in 20 overs. Richa Ghosh chipped in with 25 while Shikha Pandey made 15. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with remarkable figures of 4-1-7-3 for India-C.
In reply, India-C faltered against some accurate bowling from young off-spinner Sushree Dibyadarshini (three for 15). The other off-spinner Anuja Patil and left-arm medium-pacer Tanuja Kanwar took a wicket each.
On Monday, India-A takes on India-C.
The scores: India-B 94/8 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 25, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/7) bt India-C 90/8 in 20 overs (Sushree Dibyadarshini 3/15).
