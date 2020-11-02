Women’s T20 Challenge | Mithali Raj prepped to don role of mentor

Women’s T20 Challenge ‘a great opportunity for young talent’

India women’s ODI captain Mithali Raj is looking at the three-team Women’s T20 Challenge in the UAE commencing on November 4 as a chance to don the role of mentor to young talent.

The 37-year-old Mithali, who will be leading Velocity, says she is looking at the future right now.

“I have young, talented domestic players in my side. A great opportunity to mentor them, give them the platform and confidence to express themselves,” Mithali said in a chat with The Hindu.

“I am sure if they are given the right kind of exposure and mentoring, they can serve the country better when they get the chance,” she said.

How do you look at the format?

“First, let me thank BCCI and the IPL Governing Council for having this League in place in such testing times and to give women players the opportunity to be back in action,” Mithali said. "I am sure there will be more teams in future, more players,” Mithali said.

The fact that the tournament is being held given the situation is important in itself, she said. It also ensures continuity.

“The League is a great platform. The girls are looking forward to it, they have really trained hard and are eager to play,” said Mithali.

It was also fairly challenging, because the players were returning from a long hiatus. “Usually, a player gets some games to get into the groove, we don’t have the luxury now. We are straight into the tournament,” she said about the preparations.

“It was a choice between not having any matches or having them in a bio-bubble,” said Mithali.

“As a player, of course, I love to play, even if it is in a bio-bubble,” she said.