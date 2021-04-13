Women’s T20 Challenge likely to stay three-team affair

Supernovas Radha Yadav in action during a Women’s T20 challenge match in Sharjah. File

New Delhi

13 April 2021 00:51 IST

The Board had planned to increase the exhibition event to four teams last year but it will continue to be a three-team affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The BCCI is likely to stick to three teams for the Women’s T20 Challenge tournament, usually held during the IPL play-offs.

Since the delayed IPL was held in the September-November window last year, the Women’s Challenge clashed with the WBBL, making Australian players unavailable.

“As of now the plan is to have three teams. A final decision will be taken shortly. There is a good chance that it will be held in Delhi. Talks are on with leading Australian and England players,” a BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

The last edition, comprising four games, was held in Sharjah as the IPL play-offs took place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The decision on the event could be taken during BCCI’s Apex Council meeting on April 16, when the appointment of Indian women’s team support staff and its Future Tours Programme will also be discussed.

India is also likely to play its first Test in seven years later in 2021, as announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

It is also likely to tour England and Australia as part of its preparation for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand early next year.