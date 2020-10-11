Women’s T20 Challenge in the UAE next month

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smrithi Mandhana and Mithali Raj to lead

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge to be held in the UAE from November 4 to 9. The matches will begin at 7.30 p.m.

Deandra Dottin, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Chamari Athapaththu, Shakera Selman, PSophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, Leigh Kasperek and Jahanara Alam are among the foreigners to be featured in the teams.

But some big names, like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Hayley Matthews are missing because they would be playing in the Women's Big Bash in Australia.

They had played last year's tournament in Jaipur, which had turned out to be a big success.

The squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt.), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Capt.), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin and Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Capt.), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam and M. Anagha.