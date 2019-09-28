Women’s squads retained for West Indies tour

The Indian women’s team selectors on Friday named unchanged squads for the ODI and T20 series in the West Indies beginning November 1 in Antigua.

Only Sushma Verma has been added to the 16-member ODI squad for the three-match series. India had picked a 15-member squad for the home ODI series against South Africa beginning in Vadodara on October 9.

The same T20 side that is hosting South Africa at the moment will take on the West Indies in the five-match series beginning November 9 in St. Lucia.

Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma has retained her place in the T20 side. She had failed to open her account in the series opener against South Africa.

The squads:

ODIs: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Priya Punia, and Sushma Verma.

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, and Arundhati Reddy.