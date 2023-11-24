HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women's Premier League auction to be held in Mumbai on December 9

Mumbai Indians are the defending WPL champions, as they had beaten Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final

November 24, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur along with teammates and team staff pose for a photo with the Womens Premier League 2023 trophy after winning the Final match by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, at Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur along with teammates and team staff pose for a photo with the Womens Premier League 2023 trophy after winning the Final match by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, at Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

The players' auction ahead of the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held on December 9 in Mumbai, the BCCI announced on November 24.

The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year.

Mumbai Indians are the defending WPL champions, as they had beaten Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium earlier this year.

Mumbai were led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while the recently-retired Meg Lanning captained Delhi in 2023.

The five franchises— Mumbai, Delhi, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz— had retained 60 cricketers, including 21 from overseas, ahead of the auction.

A total of 29 players were released from contract from the existing squads.

These are the following players from the five WPL franchises who were retained and released from the squads:

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris.

Gujarat Giants: Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer.

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma.

Mumbai Indians: Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia.

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine.

Released Players: Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz: Retained Players: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath.

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh.

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.