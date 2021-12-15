Women’s ODI World Cup | India to play its opener against Pakistan

India’s schedule for Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand. Photo: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Women’s ODI World Cup to kickstart on March 4

India will open its campaign against arch-rival Pakistan in the Women’s ODI World Cup beginning in New Zealand on March 4, the ICC announced on Wednesday.

The first set of games will see two massive rivalries take the centrestage, with Australia taking on defending champion England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5 and last edition’s runner-up India facing Pakistan in Tauranga on March 6.

Eight teams

A total of 31 games will be played across 31 days, with the eight teams clashing to get their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy.

Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the event on the basis of their position in ICC Women’s Championship 2017-20, while New Zealand automatically qualified as host.

On the basis of team rankings, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies were the final three teams to book their berth after the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to COVID-related uncertainty.

The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four sides will qualify for the semifinals.

The first semifinal will be played at The Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 30, while The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semifinal on March 31 and the final on April 3.

India will be touring New Zealand before the World Cup, serving as ideal preparation for the mega event.