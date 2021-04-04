Women’s National One-Day tournament | Railways proves unstoppable

Beats Jharkhand, makes it 12 out of 12 in summit clashes

The formidable Indian Railways once again clinched the National One-Day title, cruising to a seven-wicket victory over Jharkhand in the final here on Sunday.

In the 14 editions of the National One-Dayers, the Railway women have reached the final 12 times and won as many crowns, proving their consistency and superiority.

Such was Railways’ control over the proceedings that it chased down the target of 168 in only 37 overs and without needing its best batter Mithali Raj to take guard.

Patient knock

India international Punam Raut’s patient 59 off 94 balls laid the platform for the chase before all-rounder Sneh Rana finished things in style, smashing an unbeaten 34 off 22 balls.

Apart from her breezy knock, Sneh was also the most successful Railways bowler, taking three for 34 with her handy off-breaks.

It was a thoroughly professional performance in all departments from Railways after Jhakhand had opted to bat.

As many as six Jharkhand batters couldn’t cross double figures while three couldn’t even open their accounts.

Indrani shines

Indrani Roy (49, 77b, 3x4), Jharkhand’s best batter in the tournament, wasn’t at her fluent best but hung around and did her bit.

The scores:

Jharkhand 167 in 50 overs (Indrani Roy 49, Sneh Rana 3/33) lost to Railways 169/3 in 37 overs (Punam Raut 59, S. Meghana 53, Sneh Rana 34 n.o.).