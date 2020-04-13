Cricket

Women’s cricket | Dice binds Team India, says Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana.

Smriti Mandhana.   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

Women cricketers connect through online ludo

Star opener Smriti Mandhana on Monday revealed the Indian women’s cricket team has traded the bat and ball for dice in maintaining their bond by playing ludo together online.

The BCCI on Monday tweeted a video of Mandhana talking about how she is spending time off the field. “We, all friends together play ludo online, so that keeps us all bonded,” Mandhana said.

The ace batter, like all other athletes, has turned to home workouts to stay physical fit. “Staying fit is very important, so I am working out. I keep in touch with the trainer and receive feedback. He keeps sending us all the regimen we need to follow,” Mandhana said.

The 23-year-old is enjoying time with her family, trying her hand at cooking and helping out with other household chores.

“The other thing I like is spending time with my family. I keep helping mom with cooking. I guess washing utensils has become part of my daily routine and I love troubling my brother as well. It’s my favourite pastime,” she said.

“The third thing I love is watching movies. I am a big movie buff. So, I make sure I watch two-three movies a week, not many because I don’t want to get addicted. I want to spend time with my family.”

However, sleeping for hours is what she enjoys the most.

