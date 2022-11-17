Women’s Challenger Trophy at Raipur from November 20

November 17, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Poonam, Deepti, Sneh, Pooja appointed captains

Sports Bureau

Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana will captain the four teams that will compete in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy tournament to be held at Raipur from November 20 to 26. The event, to be played on a round-robin basis followed by the final between the top two sides, assumes significance, following the BCCI’s decision to conduct the Women’s IPL.

The teams:

India-A: Poonam Yadav (Capt.), Muskan Malik, Harleen Deol, S. Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sahana Pawar, Nuzhat Parween, Shivali Shinde and S. Anusha.

India-B: Deepti Sharma (Capt.), Shafali Verma, Dhara Gujjar, Yuvashri, Arundhati Reddy, Nishu Chaudhary, Humaira Kazi, Devika Vaidya, Sonal Kalal, Monica Patel, Suman Meena, Simran Dil Bahadur, Taniya Bhatia and Laxmi Yadav.

India-C: Pooja Vastrakar (Capt.), S. Meghana, Priya Punia, Simran Shaikh, Tarannun Pathan, Kiran Navgire, Anjali Singh, Rashi Kanojia, Saranya Gadwal, Keerthy James, Komal Zanzad, Ajima Sangma, Richa Ghosh and Madiwala Mamatha.

India-D: Sneh Rana (Capt.), Jemimah Rodrigues, Jasia Akhter, Ashwani Kumari, D. Hemalatha, Kanika Ahuja, Jasia Akhter, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Shikha Pandey, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Aparna Mondal and Sushma Verma.

The schedule: Nov. 20: India-A v India-C, 11 a.m.; India-B v India-D, 4.30 p.m. Nov. 22: India-A v India-B, 11 a.m.; India-C v India-D, 4.30 p.m. Nov. 24: India-A v India-D, 11 a.m.; India-B v India-C, 4.30 p.m. Nov. 26: Final, 4.30 p.m.

CONNECT WITH US