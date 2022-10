Women’s Asia Cup | Shafali, Jemimah take India to 159/5 vs Bangladesh

Shafali Verma plays a shot during the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, on October 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off only 44 balls while in-form Jemimah Rodrigues used the long handle to good effect with an unbaten 35 as India managed a par 159 or 5 against Bangladesh in a Women’s Asia Cup T20 match on Saturday.

Shafali and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (47 off 38 balls) added 96 for the opening stand while Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (10) added 29 runs in just 2.3 overs.

For Bangladesh, leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed (3/27 in 3 overs) was the most successful bowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief Scores

India:

159 for 5 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 55, Jemimah Rodriguees 35 not out; Rumana Ahmed 3/27) vs Bangladesh.