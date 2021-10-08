Cricket

Women’s 2nd T20 | India looks to fire on all cylinders

Up for the challenge: Jemimah Rodrigues’, left, return to form and Yastika Bhatia’s growing talent augurs well for India.  

Bolstered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ return to form, India will look to come out all guns blazing in the second women’s T20 International against Australia on Saturday after rain played spoilsport in the opening game here.

Criticised for regular failures and after losing her place in the 50-over side, Jemimah made a sensational comeback with an unbeaten 49 off 36 balls in the first T20I.

Strong at the top

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been in good form, having played pivotal roles in the drawn Test and given India a rollicking start in the first T20.

Harmanpreet Kaur also joined the team in the first game after missing the ODI leg and the Day/Night Test owing to a thumb injury. Her presence makes India a formidable batting unit.

Thursday’s game was washed out and Harmanpreet & Co. will look to win the next two T20s to end the tour on a high. It’s also a fine opportunity for the young duo of Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh to shine in the middle order.

Veteran seamer Shikha Pandey will bear the onus of getting early wickets, while Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and spinners Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma will also have to step up.

Experienced unit

Australia, on the other hand, boasts of a number of quality all-rounders. Captain Meg Lanning has plenty of options and will hope the young stars will deliver.

The hosts also have plenty of experience in Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney.

The teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt.), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Capt.), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (Capt.), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham.

Match starts at 1.40 p.m. IST.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Indian Premier League 2021 | Delhi Capitals make 164/5 as RCB fight back
Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on October 8, 2021.

Indian Premier League 2021 | Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar guide Mumbai Indians to massive total

Pulling out of Pakistan tour was disappointing for everyone involved, says Martin Guptill

PCB can collapse if India wants as ICC is getting 90% of its funds from there: Ramiz Raja

Jemimah thanks The Hundred for her comeback

Meet Anuradha Doddaballapur, a cardiovascular scientist from Bengaluru and Germany’s cricket captain

IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders virtually seal last play-off berth with win over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians need miracle

IPL 2021 | We cannot take our foot off the pedal, says Rabada ahead of DC vs RCB clash

Stokes has second operation on finger, big doubt for Ashes

AUS-W vs IND-W | Jemimah smashes 49 before first India-Australia WT20I abandoned due to rain

IPL 2021 | Still uncertain whether I will be playing next year, depends on retention policy, says Dhoni

‘Bubble’ fatigue, mental health of players at World Cup on ICC radar

IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings beat CSK by six wickets

ICC to replace 'batsman' with 'batter' from T20 WC onwards

Team India trainer Nick Webb to quit after T20 World Cup

IPL 2021 | With an eye on IPL play-offs spot, Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in ‘must win’ game

IPL 2021 | Coulter-Nile all praise for fellow seamers

Jaskaran Malhotra among ICC nominees for Player of the Month

IPL 2021 | Super Kings will look to arrest the slump

IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad dent Royal Challengers Bangalore's chance to get top-two finish with upset four-run win
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 10:15:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/womens-2nd-t20-india-looks-to-fire-on-all-cylinders/article36904677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY