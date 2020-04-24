Women in Blue’s England tour postponed

The Indian women’s team’s tour of England, starting June 25, has been postponed as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1.

The Indian women were supposed to play four ODIs and two T20 Internationals during their two-week trip that would have ended on July 9. The ECB clarified that nine rounds of fixtures would be lost in the County Championship season but “blocks for red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket will be held in a revised schedule.”

ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: “As much as we remain hopeful that we can deliver some cricket this summer, we are in the midst of a worldwide crisis and our priority — over and above the playing of professional sport — will be to protect the vulnerable, key workers and society as a whole.

“That’s why, simply put, there will be no cricket unless it’s safe to play. Our schedule will only go ahead if Government guidance permits.”

International cricket, featuring England men’s and women’s teams, will look to be scheduled from July until the end of September, with the West Indies Test series and the whole women’s series against India (Vitality T20Is and Royal London ODIs) both moving from their original slots.

“Our plan is to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play. The Vitality Blast will also now occupy the latest possible season slot to offer as much time as possible to play a County short-form competition,” said Harrison.