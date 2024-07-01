Wolvaardt to lead South Africa in T20I series against India

Opener Laura Wolvaardt will lead the 15-member South Africa women's team in the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India to be played at Chennai from July 5.

Chloe Tryon, who missed the ODIs and one-off Test, is the only addition to the squad as she marks her return from a back injury.

All-rounders Delmi Tucker and Nondumiso Shangase will leave the touring group following the ODIs and the one-off Test, which South Africa lost by 10 wickets on Monday.

South Africa were also whitewashed by India in the three-match ODI series which was played before the one-off Test.

"We're excited with the 15-player squad that has been selected for the T20I series. We also have Chloe back in the team after recovering from an injury."She brings a lot of experience to the team and we can't wait to see her back on the field," South Africa head coach Dillon du Preez said in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa.

"We have our last three T20I matches against India. This will give us some time to look at one or two options before we go home and start our final preparation for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh," he added.

South Africa women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez added: "In selecting the squad for the upcoming T20I series against India, we focused on maintaining consistency, keeping a largely similar group to build on our strengths and cohesion.

"This approach allows us to refine our strategies and enhance team dynamics, which are crucial as we prepare for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

"Our goal is to provide a platform for our players to gain valuable experience and showcase their skills, ensuring we are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

"The return of Chloe Tryon is a significant addition, and we are confident that this squad will perform with the determination and excellence that define Proteas Women cricket."

The first T20I will be played on July 5, followed by matches on July 7 and 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

South Africa Women T20I Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suneì Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.

