Wolvaardt, Britz push South Africa to 164/4 in the Women's T20 World Cup

February 24, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Cape Town

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Britz struck entertaining half-centuries to take South Africa to 164 for four in the second semifinal against England in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday.

The hosts' star batter Wolvaardt (53 off 44) and Britz (68 off 55) shared a 96-run stand to lay the groundwork for a competitive total.

England's lead spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 22 runs in four overs.

It was a second successive fifty from the 23-year-old Wolvaardt whose innings comprised five fours and a glorious off-drive than went all the way for a six.

Ecclestone was the one to provide the breakthrough for England as Wolvaardt, trying to play on the on side, got a leading edge and was caught by Charlotte Dean.

Britz changed gears following her opening partner's dismissal. Her back to straight sixes off leggie Sarah Glenn was the highlight of her innings.

Ecclestone pulled things back in the death overs with wickets of Chloe Tyron and Nadine de Klerk in a three run over before Marizanne Kapp got a much needed 23 not out off 13 balls to take the total beyond 160.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt's last over went for 18 runs and included a boundary off a waist high full toss.

Kapp ended the innings on a high with back to back fours.

South Africa were able to collect 66 runs off the last six overs.