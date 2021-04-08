Cricket

IPL 2021 | Withdrew due to COVID-19: Josh Hazlewood

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who opted out of the 2021 season, cited the raging pandemic as the reason for his withdrawal. “COVID concern was the main reason I pulled out,” Hazlewood revealed to Sportstar.

The Chennai Super Kings speedster became the third Australian after Josh Philippe (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Mitchell Marsh (Sunrisers Hyderabad) to withdraw this season.

Hazlewood has been in bio-secure bubbles from August 2020 to January this year, but said he has “no real issue with them.”

“It all depends on how tight the bubbles are. Some are easier than others, and obviously, quarantine is a different story entirely. Everyone is different. I have no real issues.”

