With nothing to lose, India will be a dangerous side now, says Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja, emphasising India’s edge, said: “We may not reach the World Test Championship final, but I believe we can secure the series win.

Published - November 10, 2024 05:35 am IST - Jaipur

Sports Bureau
Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja addressing during the Sporstar Sports Conclave focus Rajasthan at the Poornima University in Jaipur on November 09, 2024.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja addressing during the Sporstar Sports Conclave focus Rajasthan at the Poornima University in Jaipur on November 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Ajay Jadeja described India’s 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand as a “wake-up call” but expressed confidence in its ability to bounce back and win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Speaking at the Sportstar Sports Conclave in Rajasthan, Jadeja said, “You need a wake-up call sometimes. We won the (T20) World Cup this year, we’re the best team, with the best captain, but suddenly Rohit Sharma is criticised for not moving well. I feel for him.”

No WTC final

Jadeja, emphasising India’s edge, said: “We may not reach the World Test Championship final, but I believe we can secure the series win.

“Our team has more experience from multiple tours Down Under, unlike earlier eras when players only visited every eight years.

“Now, with nothing to lose, we’ll be a dangerous side.” Jadeja also praised Rishabh Pant’s impactful role in the 2020/21 series win, calling him “freakish and brilliant.”

Handle with care

However, he advised caution in handling Pant’s unique style: “As long as he’s playing, he’ll be one of India’s best. The challenge lies in not stifling his creativity. Once you try to control such players, their brilliance diminishes. It’s a double-edged sword.”

Jadeja also spoke on the mental strength required at the international level while highlighting Jasprit Bumrah’s resilience.

Prime example

“At that stage, it’s about training your mind, not just your body. Bumrah is a prime example; despite being advised to change his action as a teenager, he trusted his instincts and persevered.

“That belief, paired with mental toughness, is remarkable.”

Published - November 10, 2024 05:35 am IST

