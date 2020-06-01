Cricket

Winning Dhoni's trust key to getting India captaincy: Virat Kohli

“A large portion of me becoming captain was to do with him observing me for a long period of time,” Kohli said about Dhoni

India captain Virat Kohli believes he landed the job largely because his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni was impressed with his reading of situations in matches.

Kohli, 31, replaced Dhoni as test captain in 2014-15 and took over the limited-overs reins in early 2017, becoming India's all-format leader as well the team's batting mainstay.

Fielding in the slips, Kohli had easy access to wicketkeeper Dhoni and he felt their chats in between deliveries earned him the trust of the former skipper.

“You start talking to the captain regularly,” Kohli told team mate Ravichandran Ashwin in a chat on YouTube.

“I was always in MS's ear, standing next to him and saying 'We can do this, we can do that, what do you think?'.

“He would deny a lot of things but he would discuss a lot of things as well. I think he got a lot of confidence that I can do this after him.

“A large portion of me becoming captain was to do with him observing me for a long period of time. It just can't happen that he goes and the selectors say, 'Okay you become captain',” Kohli said.

Leading the national team of a cricket-mad country is one of the toughest jobs in the game but Kohli is enjoying the responsibility.

“I looked at it this way — if I'm getting this opportunity, I need to work as hard as I can, because not many people get this chance,” said Kohli, who led India to Under-19 World Cup title in 2008.

Kohli led India to the top of the world test rankings in October 2016 where they remained until Australia replaced them this month. India lost in the semi-finals of last year's one-day World Cup in England.

“I was always inclined to taking responsibility (but) becoming captain of India was not even in my wildest dreams to be honest,” Kohli said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:50:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/winning-dhonis-trust-key-to-getting-india-captaincy-virat-kohli/article31719965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY