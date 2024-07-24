Winning against India will be a shot in the arm for Sri Lanka: Pathirana

Sri Lanka pacer Mathisha Pathirana hopes that a good result in the upcoming three-match T20I and ODI series against India, starting later this month, would be a shot in the arm for the island nation.

“I think it will be a good challenge. India is coming with a new coach and some new players. Their combination will be slightly different. But it will be a good challenge for us because they are world champions,” Pathirana told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“We have a very good side and a lot of talent. Unfortunately, we didn’t do well in the T20 World Cup. But if we can win this series, it will be a confidence-booster for the next three years,” he added.

The 22-year-old has risen quickly in the last two years, thanks to his exploits for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL since 2022. Pathirana said he was thankful for the golden opportunity that has accelerated his career.

CSK a gift from god

“After my under-19s, I was not in any squad in Sri Lanka. But since my debut for CSK, I got those chances and got selected for Sri Lanka’s main team. Playing for CSK is a gift from god for me. Until I played for CSK, not many knew me. Sharing the dressing room with Mahi bhai (M.S. Dhoni) is very special for youngsters like me, especially coming from Sri Lanka.”

In a short span, Pathirana has become one of the best bowlers, and a captain’s go-to man in the death overs. However, the Sri Lankan said he was not content with that tag alone.

“A lot of people say I am good at the death. But that is not enough for me. I want to be good with the new ball and in the middle overs too. If I can get swing and accuracy with the new ball, it will be good for me and the teams I play for,” said Pathirana.

