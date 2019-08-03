Cricket

Windies tour a great chance for Pant: Kohli

Showtime: The Caribbean sojourn should be a fine chance for Rishabh Pant to unleash his potential, feels his captain.   | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

A platform for all youngsters

The time has come for Rishabh Pant to “unleash” his rich potential in all three formats, said India captain Virat Kohli ahead of the first T20 International against the West Indies here on Saturday.

With little clarity over the future of veteran M.S. Dhoni, Pant has now become the preferred choice in all three formats and that was pointed out by chief selector M.S.K. Prasad after the selection panel picked the squads for the West Indies tour.

“It’s a great opportunity for someone like Rishabh Pant to really play a lot of international cricket, show his credentials, really unleash his potential at this stage,” Kohli said here on Friday.

“We know how much ability he has and we all want him to become a consistent performer for the Indian cricket team. Dhoni’s experience is always going to be a very crucial factor, but having said that, some of these younger guys have a great opportunity ahead of them and they should just look forward to it.”

Kohli has already said the tour is a good opportunity for fringe players like Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey to stake a claim for a spot in India’s brittle middle-order in ODIs.

