Windies stare at innings defeat

de Kock’s unbeaten century tightens the screws, pacers strike early

South Africa's relentless pace attack left the West Indies facing the prospect of an innings defeat inside three days as it limped to 82 for four here on Friday, still needing 143 runs to make the tourists bat again.

The West Indies was bundled out for 97 — its lowest-ever total in a Test innings against South Africa —after choosing to bat first on day one.

In its second innings on Friday, West Indies again laboured to come to terms with the consistent quality and intensity of the visitors' pacer attack.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock had flailed the flagging West Indies bowlers on the way to an unbeaten 141 to lift South Africa to a first-innings total of 322 and a commanding first-innings lead of 225 runs.

Having struggled in his previous four Tests with the burden of captaincy, de Kock seemed more at ease without that responsibility and after a comparatively sedate morning session exploded into an array of attacking shots in partnership with the lower-order.

After enduring de Kock's assault, West Indies' mood worsened in the final session with Kagiso Rabada and Nortje taking two wickets each, to be reduced to 51 for four.