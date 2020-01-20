Windies rout Ireland, shares series

Opening batsman Lendl Simmons blasted 10 sixes in an undefeated 91 as West Indies routed Ireland by nine wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International at Warner Park here on Sunday.

Simmons, the nephew of West Indies coach Phil Simmons, also hit five 4s in his 40-ball blitz. It was his highest score in the format and came just five days before his 35th birthday.

Needing 139 to win, Simmons won the match in style with a six over midwicket off spinner Simi Singh whose three overs cost 41 runs.

Fellow opener Evin Lewis made 46 with four 4s and three 6s as West Indies raced to victory with 54 balls remaining.

“It was a proper batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely,” said Simmons, whose ambition is to help West Indies defend its World T20 title in Australia later this year.

The three-match series ended 1-1 after Ireland edged a first-game thriller by four runs in Grenada before Saturday’s match at Warner Park was abandoned due to rain.

Earlier, veteran all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo shared six wickets as West Indies restricted Ireland to 138. Captain Pollard, who produced the best bowling spell by a West Indian in T20Is (four for 25) in Saturday’s abandoned game, claimed three for 17.

Bravo finished with three for 19 to become the West Indies’ leading all-time wicket-taker in the format with 57 victims in his 69th game. That beat the previous best of 54 by leg-spinner Samuel Badree.

“We need to get early wickets, we cannot have teams get to 40, 50 in no time. I think we need to improve in that area,” said Man-of-the-Series Pollard.

The scores: Ireland 138 in 19.1 overs (K. O'Brien 36; K. Pollard 3/17, D. Bravo 3/19) lost to West Indies 140/1 in 11 overs (L. Simmons 91 n.o., E. Lewis 46).