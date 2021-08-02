Windies-Pakistan third T20 washed out

(Providence, Guyana)

Just eight balls were bowled

The third Twenty20 International between the West Indies and Pakistan was abandoned following torrential rain, which left the outfield sodden, at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Just eight balls were bowled at the start of the match with the home side reaching 15 without loss before rain drove the players off the field and intensified to such an extent that it left the ground waterlogged in a matter of minutes.

Extensive mopping up operations by the ground staff failed to improve conditions for the play to resume.

The match was called off 10 minutes before the scheduled cut-off time which would have allowed for the minimum requirement of a five overs-per-side match.

Pakistan leads the series 1-0 going into the final match on Tuesday at the same venue.

The first match of the series was also rained out.