Cricket

Windies leave for 3-test tour of England

In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, West Indies' captain Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli during Day 1 of 2nd Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The West Indies cricket team departed from Antigua on Monday, June 8, 2020 for a three-test tour of England with the entire touring party based in the Caribbean having returned negative tests to COVID-19.

In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, West Indies' captain Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli during Day 1 of 2nd Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The West Indies cricket team departed from Antigua on Monday, June 8, 2020 for a three-test tour of England with the entire touring party based in the Caribbean having returned negative tests to COVID-19.   | Photo Credit: AP

They will stay, train and play in a “bio-secure” environment.

The West Indies cricket team departed from Antigua on Monday for a three-test tour of England with the entire touring party based in the Caribbean having returned negative tests to COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, two planes collected players from various islands in the West Indies and they joined a private charter which is due to arrive in Manchester on Tuesday morning.

West Indies Cricket said in a statement Monday that on arrival at Old Trafford in Manchester, the entire touring party will be quarantined and tested again for COVID-19 as they begin the seven-week tour where they will live, train and play in a “bio-secure” environment.

Those protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues, so a group of reserve players will travel to train and help prepare the test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of injury. There will be no spectators allowed at the three tests which are being played over just 21 days - starting July 8 in Southampton and at Old Trafford from July 16-20 and again from July 24-28.

The venues were chosen because they had hotels attached or nearby and could be turned into bio-secure environments.

The original tour was scheduled for May and June but was postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

"This is a huge step forward in cricket and in sports in general as we travel over to England for this series,” captain Jason Holder said. “A lot has gone into the preparations for what will be a new phase in the game.”

West Indies test squad

ason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Reserve Players: Sunil Ambris, Joshua DaSilva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas and Jomel Warrican.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 8:19:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/windies-leave-for-3-test-tour-of-england/article31784127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY