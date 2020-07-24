West Indies bowlers chip away

The West Indian bowlers removed the England top order with both Joe Root and Ben Stokes going cheaply as the host reached 131 for four at tea on the opening day of the third and final Test at Old Trafford here on Friday.

England’s talisman Stokes looked uncomfortable as he struggled with a quadriceps strain, picked up during his second Test heroics, and made only 20. He was cleverly set up by Kemar Roach, who, after two bouncers, produced a perfect in-swinging delivery to hit the stumps to leave England slumped at 92 for three.

Opener Joe Burns (57) and Root (17) had put on 46 for the second wicket before Burns set off for a quick run after steering spinner Rakheem Cornwall towards third man. An alert Roston Chase hit the stumps with a direct throw to catch Root short of the crease.

Burns proved the steady presence after England, put in to bat, lost Dom Sibley to just the sixth ball of the day, trapped leg before without scoring.

Burns brought up his half century in 126 balls, with just three boundaries, but then cut a spinning delivery from Chase to Cornwall at first slip, who took a reflex one-handed catch to an aghast reaction from his teammates.

Playing XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (Capt.), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (Capt.), Shane Dowrich, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel.