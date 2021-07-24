Windies-Australia secondODI postponed

A positive COVID-19 test on Thursday resulted in the last-minute postponement of the scheduled second One-Day International between the West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, officials announced.

“The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due a positive Covid-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies team,” said a Cricket West Indies statement.

“This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known due to the Covid-19 protocols. All members of both teams and match officials will be retested today. A decision on when the match will replayed will be made at a later date once the test results are known,” the statement added.

Thursday’s postponement not only jeopardises the remaining two ODIs of this tour but also Australia’s tour of Bangladesh which was only confirmed on Thursday.