Williamson, Kohli, Smith, Babar, Warner have been my biggest challenges as a bowler: Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi sizzled on his Test debut. The quick took six for 39 in the second innings for South Africa in the second Test against India at Centurion in early 2018. Injuries may have marred his career since then, but he remains one of the key bowlers for the Proteas, for whom he has claimed 204 wickets in international cricket across formats. Excerpts from Ngidi’s interview with The Hindu:

South Africa has a great tradition of producing quality fast bowlers. Who were the pacers that you wanted to emulate, growing up?

Makhaya Ntini was definitely one. You know, he is my idol. He has also coached me. I had gone to a camp for Under-15 or 16, and he was there. And he gave me a lot of tips there. I have also admired Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander. I was fortunate enough to play with some of these guys as well. So, I think one day when I retire, I can look back at my career and say, I think I did all right.

How has it been bowling alongside Kagiso Rabada all these years?

KG is one of my best friends, so it is always a lot of fun playing with him. We started playing together since, I think, we were 16. We have been playing together for 11 years now. So, yeah, basically it is like playing along with my brother. So I enjoy it a lot. I try to work in partnership with KG whenever I bowl with him and to create a bit of pressure so he can take wickets. But at the end of the day, if I am getting the wickets, I am not going to be complaining.

Which Indian pace bowlers have impressed you?

The most impressive for me has been Mohammed Siraj. When he started, he showed a lot of promise and then he has just gotten better and better over the years. I have got a lot of respect for other Indian seamers, for the skill level that they have. I love watching the way Mohammed Shami bowls. And Umesh Yadav has always been one of my favourites.

The toughest batters you have bowled to across formats?

We all know the big three — Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Then there is Babar Azam as well. Those guys have obviously made their names in international cricket, and you always know that when you watch them walk to the crease. I would also add David Warner to the list. They have been the biggest challenges for me over the years as a bowler.

How do you look back at playing along with Dean Elgar, who retired after the Test series against India?

It was a very sad moment. You know, I love Dean. I have spent a lot of time with him. We played together in our franchise team, too. When I first started playing international cricket, you know, he showed me the ropes and he told me what international cricket was about. So, I am going to miss him a lot. And he has had a beautiful career, especially as an opener for South Africa. I think he is only second to Graeme Smith in our country as an opener. That is a great record.

Many senior South African players like you could not go to New Zealand for the last Test series because its dates were clashing with those of SA20…

It is a bit sad that the Test series was affected by SA20. But you know, that is the way the calendar works these days. We play so much cricket and so much has been invested into our SA20 that we sort of understand as players.

How important do you think SA20 is for South African cricket?

I think it is going to give a lot of players opportunities to be seen on the international stage. It also helps us get better with T20 cricket. It is growing the pool of players; you have seen players like Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs. And that makes it easier for the older guys, who could get some rest sometimes.

Despite being one of the stronger sides over the last several years, South Africa isn’t playing that many Tests these days.

I would love to play a lot more Test cricket. It is my favourite format. It is the toughest form of cricket as well. I think that is where you improve yourself as a cricketer. It would be lovely if I could get to play more Tests for South Africa. I think the situation could improve over the years.

You had a splendid Test debut, against India at Centurion, in 2018; you dismissed Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul, and were the Player-of-the-Match.

To be honest, that is a moment I will cherish forever because I think it actually started my career. It was after that that I was picked for the IPL. That is something I will forever be grateful for. As for getting the wickets of batters like Kohli and Rahul, that was something I wanted to do, though I hadn’t dreamt of that. Our bowling at that time also had Morne, Kagiso and Vernon. When Dale got injured, I got an opportunity, and I had big shoes to fill. I think I did all right on my debut, becoming Man-of-the-Match.

How was it playing for Chennai Super Kings?

I have really enjoyed my journey at the IPL. I played for the team that I had always supported. You know I grew up supporting Chennai. My dream was to play for CSK. In my first season, we ended up winning the title. Everything happened so quickly in a short span of time in my career.

Winning the title for CSK was great but for me the biggest thing was being able to play with guys that I grew up watching. And sharing a training room with someone like M.S. Dhoni meant a lot to me. He looks after himself and his players well. I have good relationships with all the guys I played with at CSK — Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina…

What interests you besides cricket?

I love to spend time with my friends, my family, people who are close to me. And I enjoy trying to learn new things. I play instruments, you know. I play a bit of piano. I am not really good, but just to kill some time when I am not playing cricket.

Any favourite musicians?

I am a big fan of Kid Cudi.

