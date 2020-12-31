Williamson goes to the top

Christchurch

31 December 2020 22:14 IST

Steve Smith slips to third behind Virat Kohli

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has overtaken Australia’s Steve Smith and India captain Virat Kohli to be the No. 1 Test batsman in the world in the latest ICC rankings released on Thursday.

Williamson leaped from third to first after his Player-of-the-Match effort leading the Black Caps to a 101-run victory over Pakistan on Wednesday, scoring 129 in the first innings and a rapid 21 in the second when New Zealand was building a lead before declaring.

The New Zealand skipper described it as “humbling” to overtake Smith, who held the top spot for 313 days this year, and Kohli, who was No. 1 for 51 days.

Smith slipped to third in the rankings behind Kohli following scores of nought and eight in Australia’s second Test against India while Kohli was on paternity leave.

“They are incredible players of our generation,” Williamson said as he arrived here ahead of the second Pakistan Test which starts on Sunday.

“Those two players are the best so for me to sneak up perhaps in some way, is very surprising and humbling.”