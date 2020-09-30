‘Will try to attack Rahul even in middle overs’

Time to buzz: Bumrah and MI will look to break the Rahul-Mayank partnership early.

MUMBAI

30 September 2020 22:24 IST

Have specific ideas to get him out: Bond

Kings XI openers K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in sizzling form in this IPL. It’s a no-brainer that the team will be banking on them to negate Jasprit Bumrah’s threat during Thursday’s clash against defending champion Mumbai Indians.

Bowling coach Shane Bond hinted at MI trying to attack Rahul even in the middle overs.

‘Dynamic player’

“KL is a dynamic player who scores all around the field. We also know that he takes his time generally through the middle overs, so that’s perhaps an opportunity to create pressure on him and the batsmen around him,” Bond said on Wednesday.

“We will have specific ideas about how we can get him out… mind you, the two key batters for Kings XI Punjab have played brilliantly so far.

“If we can create some pressure and get those boys out, and put little bit more pressure on the middle-order early, we can restrict them to a score, stop them from scoring (big) runs.”

While Rahul sits atop the run-getters’ list with 222 from three games, Agarwal in just a solitary run behind. Despite the duo’s heroics, Kings XI has fallen short of the finish line twice in its three games so far.