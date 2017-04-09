Will the BCCI nominate N. Srinivasan?

There was a lot of activity before the BCCI’s requisitioned Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi on Sunday and, speculation about former BCCI President N. Srinivasan being nominated to the ICC Board.

Sources revealed that a large number of full members were unhappy with Srinivasan’s name being proposed as it was because of him that the BCCI was in this plight and that he stands disqualified on various counts as per the Supreme Court order of January 2, 2017.

According to BCCI officials, Srinivasan met former DDCA president and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to ascertain his views on the ICC matter.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has apparently conveyed to the BCCI officer-bearers that they would not have any issue in the event of the BCCI SGM nominating Amitabh Chaudhary (jt. secretary, BCCI) and Anirudh Chaudhry (treasurer, BCCI).

The CoA has nominated the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to attend the SGM, but it’s not known if he would do so.