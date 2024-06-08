GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will leave no stone unturned in ensuring safety: Nassau officials

Published - June 08, 2024 12:24 am IST - New York

Ashwin Achal
Well prepared: Nassau County officials said that extra patrol has been allotted for the India-Pakistan contest. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

All measures — including increased patrol and inter-departmental security detail — are in place to ensure the safe conduct of the high-profile ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India-Pakistan clash on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Nassau County officials stated.

Asked about a vague terror threat to the match which circulated online, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said: “None of this is unanticipated. Every time you have an event of this magnitude, it will attract threats. We will leave no stone unturned to keep everyone safe. We have the best of intelligence. We are very confident.”

With World Cup cricket being a new phenomenon in this country, officials may not have first-hand experience of dealing with the occasion. “The sport of cricket may be new to us, but providing security is not,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a media event here.

“The scale and magnitude of the security for this India-Pakistan match will be more compared to when we hosted the USA President Barack Obama some years ago,” Ryder said.

“We have over 100 extra patrol, over and above the 250 patrol who are out there on a normal day. We are making sure that targets like houses of worship, small businesses in the area and malls are being covered.”

Ryder stated that officers from Nassau County police, Suffolk County, New York State, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are involved in the security detail. “We have cameras covering every inch of the stadium, and we have cameras on all pathways that lead to the stadium,” Ryder said.

