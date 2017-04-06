Will KKR’s replacements make a mark?

RAJKOT: The conversion of this edition of the IPL into an Injured Premier League has led to many teams feeling the heat due to unavailability of key players. The effect will be felt at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium on the outskirts of Rajkot on Friday night as Gujarat Lions attempts to keep its clean slate against fancied Kolkata Knight Riders.

Had all key players been fit and available, the match would have seen Ravindra Jadeja, the Lions’ hometown hero, and KKR pace spearhead Umesh Yadav pitted against each other. However, with a BCCI diktat forcing both to rest for the first two games, the teams will have to make minor changes to their starting combinations.

On the back of last year’s performances, the match could also well have been a face-off between Caribbean all-rounders Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo. However, KKR’s Russell is serving a year-long suspension while Bravo — who joined the Lions on Thursday — is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play any part in the first half of the league stage.

Having said that, all is not lost for both teams, who featured in the 2016 Playoffs. KKR has replaced Russell with England’s Chris Woakes, who is likely to have lanky pacer Ankit Rajpoot filling in for Umesh. And with an otherwise unchanged batting and spin departments, KKR is set to start its campaign on a winning note.

Lions also have reason to smile with Dhawal Kulkarni raring to go after spending almost four months on the sidelines due to a knee injury. The Mumbai pacer was exceptional for Lions in their debut season and is hoping to make a statement on his return to the big stage. Kulkarni looked at his best while bowling to the power-hitters from his team under lights at Khanderi on Thursday night.

Barring that, Lions have plenty to ponder going into the tournament. Captain Suresh Raina has hardly had any game-time ever since featuring in the T20 series against England in January. With Jadeja missing from its ranks, the spin attack, including chinaman Shivil Kaushik, left-arm spinner Shadab Jakati and young leggie Tejas Baroka, has become brittle, to say the least.

As Gambhir said on Thursday, an injury to someone is an opportunity for another. Will the Knight Riders replacements make a name for themselves or will the Lions roar in the opener of what would be their last season?