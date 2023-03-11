Will go to bed tonight a bit happier, says Ashwin

March 11, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Ahmedabad:

Records tumbled on Friday afternoon as R. Ashwin claimed a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia.

On a placid track, Ashwin’s relentless effort saw him claiming his 32nd five-for in Tests. As he broke the 70-run partnership between Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy and dismissed the two in quick succession, Ashwin also became the joint-highest wicket-taker (113 scalps) in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ashwin said, “You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty. It does feel good as you end up with good bag of wickets, even if you don’t bowl [well] sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight a bit early and also a bit happier,” Ashwin said.

“While bowling to Green, I felt he was playing a lot besides the line for everything and the wicket wasn’t true enough for him to play against the spin constantly. It was an idea to shut him down as his head falls over a lot more. That was the plan, but not necessarily the way you want to get him out. However, it did pan out. Those things also need to go your way,” Ashwin said.

“Sometimes the numbers speak easily for the bowler and I felt completely happy in my own cocoon about how the ball has been coming out of my hand…”

Unlike in Indore, the ball came nicely onto the bat in Ahmedabad, making things easy for the batters.

“The square here has been a lot fresher as compared to other places. We had instances in Nagpur where First Class teams did get rolled out pretty cheaply in the third and fourth innings. There has been issues in some other grounds where we played, where it was over-used. We expected this wicket to play well but not as slow as it did,” Ashwin said.

“Whatever changes I have put in — my loading, cocking my wrists, all those things have proved that my spells have been a lot more penetrative than probably they were in Bangladesh, where I don’t think I was at my best.”