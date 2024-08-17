ADVERTISEMENT

WI vs SA 2nd Test: Half-centuries power South Africa to a 239-run lead after Day 2

Published - August 17, 2024 10:07 pm IST

At stumps, South Africa was 223-5 after scoring 160 in its first innings

PTI

Aiden Markram of South Africa during the day 2 of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Guyana National Stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne hit half-centuries Friday in the South Africa second innings to help give the Proteas a 239-run lead after the second day of the second cricket test in Guyana.

ADVERTISEMENT

At stumps, South Africa was 223-5 after scoring 160 in its first innings Thursday. The West Indies side was all out for 144 in its first innings earlier Friday.

Markram scored 50 and Verreynne was unbeaten on 51. Jason Holder (54 not out) and Shamar Joseph (25) shared a 40-run, 10th-wicket stand to move the home side to within 16 runs of the South Africa first-innings total.

Eight wickets fell on the second day at Providence Stadium after 17 on the opening day. Wiaan Mulder took four wickets for South Africa and Jayden Seales was 3-52 for the West Indies so far in the South Africa second innings after also taking three in the first.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The teams played to a rain-affected draw in the first test in Trinidad. The two-test series will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US