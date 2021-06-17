WI recalls Bravo, Gabriel

Second and final Test begins today

West Indies selectors responded to the embarrassment of a dismal innings defeat in the first Test by recalling fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo for the second Test against South Africa which starts at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Friday.

Neither featured in the opener in St. Lucia which South Africa won by an innings and 63 runs.

Nkrumah Bonner was unavailable for selection due to concussion protocol. He was substituted during the first Test after being struck on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada.

“Shannon Gabriel has been declared fully fit and as someone who was the spearhead of the attack before, he has returned to the 13-man squad,” said lead selector Roger Harper when announcing the line-up on Thursday.

“With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman.”