WI in India | Roach, Bonner in Windies squad for India ODIs

Veteran paceman Kemar Roach and young all-rounder Nkrumah Bonner have been recalled to the West Indies One-Day International squad for the three-match series in India beginning on February 6.

Roach, who has not played any List-A cricket since his last ODI in 2019, has made the return with West Indies great Desmond Haynes picking him in his first squad selection since taking over as lead selector.

Six additions have been made to the squad, to be led by Kieron Pollard, that lost to Ireland at home.

The ODIs against India will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11.

The T20Is will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20 and the squad for that is expected to be announced on Friday.

Besides the experienced Roach, the 22-year-old Bonner, a middle-order batter whose last ODI appearance was exactly a year ago, and Brandon King, an opener, have been recalled to the squad. The 27-year-old King’s last ODI outing was back in 2020.

The squad: Kieron Pollard (Capt.), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.