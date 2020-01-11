Why bother about their headache!

Shikhar Dhawan’s half-century has made the race for the opening combination even hotter. While Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka, is assured of the position, Dhawan and K.L. Rahul have been staking a claim to be his partner with impressive performances.

Dhawan, however, chose to put the onus on the selectors and the team management to choose the best combination.

“All the three players are doing well. Rohit had an excellent 2019. Rahul has been doing good since one-two months and he is a good player. Even mai bhi picture mein aaya ga hu, maine bhi aaj acha kar diya hai (I have also entered the fray with a good show),” Dhawan said.

“Toh picture achihi ban rahi hai abhi (the race is heating up), khair yeh sardaredi meri nahi hai (but this is not my headache). So I don’t think about it, because that is not in my hands. It is in my hands to perform and play well and I am happy and satisfied that I got two opportunities and was able to express myself… baki coaches aur captain ke upar hai, toh unki sardadi mai kyun lu? (the rest depends on the coaches and the captain, so why should I bother about their headache?).”