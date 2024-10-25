Where and when to watch India vs New Zealand Test match

India continues to remain under pressure as they get bundled out in the second test for 156 runs on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Catch the live updates of the score and more from The Hindu here.

The live-streaming of all the action is available on the JioCinema app and the website in India. The match is also telecasted live on Sports18 TV.

When does the match begin?

The match starts at 9 a.m. IST live from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

India struggles as New Zealand are one up in the series. New Zealand now gets to bat with a mammoth lead of 137 runs.

New Zealand leads the series 1-0 as they registered a crucial win in the first test match by 8 wickets.