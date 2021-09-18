What you do in the second half matters: Shamsi

Says the definition of a good spell in T20s has evolved over time and it is not just about taking wickets

Rajasthan Royals is currently not in the IPL top-four, but the team’s World No. 1 T20 spinner Tabraiz Shamsi believes it won’t matter when the COVID-hit league resumes on Sunday as it will be a fresh start for all teams.

“I think whether the team is on top or in the fifth, the position at the halfway mark doesn’t really count. It’s what you do in the second half that matters,” Shamsi was quoted in a press release.

Right approach

“I think we are in a good position right now and we have got half of the tournament to go. It depends on how we play the rest of the games.”

Shamsi has never been much in demand in IPL auctions. He admitted it did affect him earlier.

“When I was young, not being selected affected me a little bit. But as you grow older, you realise there are bigger things in life. You understand that there are certain things you can’t control, and I was certainly in that space.

“I feel like I just have to do my work, and if a team feels I can benefit them with my services, they would pick me like Rajasthan has.”

Shamsi added that the definition of a good spell in T20s has evolved over time.

“With reference to the conditions in UAE and the short boundaries in Sharjah, I think it is a challenge. But it also means that you have an opportunity to get wickets.”.

Warne fan

A Shane Warne fan, Shamsi added he had the opportunity to speak to the Australian legend a few times.

“Shane was, of course, a legendary leg-spinner and he was always a go-to man for any spinner. From him, I have learned to keep things simple and to be able to remember that we’re all different and that cricket becomes as complicated as you make it in your head.”