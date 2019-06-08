What to watch, shop and play during the Cricket World Cup 2019

Watch:

Hasan Minhaj continues to put the spotlight on India with his Netflix show, Patriot Act. In a recent episode before the start of the World Cup, he speaks about corruption in the game, and how the BCCI plays a role in it. Also available on YouTube.

Shop:

Captain Kohli has been sporting a pair of white and gold Puma shoes on the field, and so can you, for ₹19,999. The limited edition of 150 pieces features removable spikes and their signature EVA cushioning.

Analytics:

With over 11 years experience in the field of sports analysis, Adhitya VJ Iyer has worked with top English, Australian and Indian commentators. Currently working at Kadamba, an analytics company that outsources data to Star Sports and Australian broadcaster Seven Sports, he is the face of their recent social media venture ‘Ksport’. The YouTube channel has almost 12,000 subscribers, and has Iyer giving in-depth analyses of matches in Tamil. “We’re looking at serious content with a fun vibe,” he says, adding that the show is written by a team of sports analysts.

Meme central:

Dropped catches and lost matches are all fodder for meme makers across the world. Follow @cricsledges on Instagram or join the World of Cricket Trolls Facebook group for the latest in cricket comedy.

Advertising trends:

Pradyumn Tandon, founder and managing director of The Brand Brewery, says, “This year has been really interesting for cricket (advertising), as we’ve done tech innovations and focussed on experiential marketing.” During the IPL, for instance, they developed a digitised version of shadow cricket, in collaboration with Google. “If you’re a fan of Dhoni, you could emulate his helicopter shot. A sensor will track your movements and calculate what percentage of your form matches his. We called this the Fan Quotient,” he explains. For the World Cup, they have tied up with taxi and auto-drivers for a Star Sports campaign called Le Jayenge — instead of saying “Nahi jayenge” (I won’t go), they will take passengers to any destination without refusing.

Data driven:

Love backing up your World Cup winner predictions with statistics? Head to Karthikeya Date’s (@cricketingview on Twitter) blog for all the details, accompanied by in-depth analysis.

Bag it:

Brune has customised leather backpacks, duffel bags and shoes for the Indian cricket team. The yellow tan bags feature a BCCI emblem embossed on the front. Shop the collection (minus the branding) on voganow.com. At ₹11,999 for the shoes, ₹19,999 for the duffel and ₹21,999 for the backpack.

Yuzvendra Chahal:

This 28-year-old bowler is a pro at the Instagram game. Follow him on @yuzi_chahal23 for behind the scenes Insta stories from team dinners, paintball shenanigans and just him being touristy in England — much like any one of us would. Can we say #relatable?

Multi-lingual:

If you’re looking for specialised cricket reporting in six regional languages, the team behind the Broken Cricket website has you covered. They carry both news and features, with a special eye on the ongoing tournament.

Chris Gayle:

It’s hard to believe the West Indian cricketer is actually part of the squad — and vice captain no less. You won’t find practice sessions on the field on his Instagram timeline: instead, you’ll see him enjoying the nightlife, posing on the streets of Nottingham, and enjoying football on TV from his hotel room. Follow @chrisgayle333.

Fantasy league:

Play along with your favourite cricketers on the Dream11 app/website. The Rooter sports fan app also has a Super Selector option, where groups of five pick their favourite players and are awarded credits if their team wins.

Michael Slater:

The former Australian cricketer made it to the commentary box for the World Cup, despite the infamous flight incident late last month (where he got into a heated argument with two friends, delaying departure by over 30 minutes before being escorted off the plane). His social media posts are quite mellow comparatively, like this one where he poses with a Donald Trump impersonator on the streets of London. He also shares cheeky captions and anecdotes that happen off screen. Follow @mj_slats.