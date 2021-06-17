WTC | We’ve been waiting for this: Virat Kohli

Situation we faced made us more hungry, says Kohli

India’s route to the World Test Championship (WTC) final has been anything but smooth. From being on top of the table before COVID-19 struck, the team found itself in danger of missing the cut when the International Cricket Council (ICC) changed the ranking points system.

India had to turn it around by winning the two remaining series of the Test cycle — against Australia away and England at home — to book a spot in the summit clash.

Skipper Virat Kohli believes that the challenges faced along the way only served as motivation to perform. “It wasn’t supposed to be a topsy-turvy ride (to the WTC final). When you’re sitting at home and the rules change suddenly, you get confused. We didn’t choose to miss any matches in this WTC cycle. In our minds, we had already qualified way before things got complicated. Looking back, whatever happened was for the best. If we had qualified earlier, maybe we would have relaxed a little bit. The situation we faced made us more hungry and determined. We used it as fuel and motivation to move forward,” Kohli said on the eve of the WTC final clash against New Zealand.

Kohli is not keen on the ‘nice guys’ tag earned by the Kiwis. “I don’t understand this term (‘nice guys’). I don’t think any other team has bad guys in it. For us, New Zealand is a team with quality players. It’s serious stuff out there. It’s not fun and games. This is a huge Test match. We’ve been waiting for this opportunity,” he said.

Business on-field

Kohli may share a great bond with his opposite number Kane Williamson, but come match day, it’s all business.

“Kane and I have become friends over the last few years, having played against each other quite a bit. We stay in touch, and there is a good vibe when we meet. But when you step into the field, you want to get him and everyone else in the New Zealand team out as early as possible. They would want to do the same to us. The camaraderie, understanding and bonding happens off the field,” Kohli said.