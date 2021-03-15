West Indies vs Sri Lanka | Bravo century guides West Indies to victory

North Sound

15 March 2021 22:07 IST

Home team sweeps series 3-0; Hope named Man-of-the-Series

Darren Bravo’s fourth ODI century guided the West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and a clean sweep of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Set another challenging target of 275, the home side’s response was anchored by Bravo's innings of 102 off 132 balls (5x4, 4x6).

He was the obvious choice as Man-of-the-Match with Shai Hope the equally straightforward option as Man-of-the-Series with the opener following earlier scores of 110 and 84 with an elegant 64 to set his team well on its way.

Advertising

Advertising

Sri Lanka, which made three changes to its team from the nail-biting loss in the second match two days earlier, fought to restrain a powerful West Indies batting line-up, but in the end it was undone by the home side’s wealth of talent and experience.

Captain’s knock

Captain Kieron Pollard (53 not out) ensured there was to be no late stumble despite Bravo’s dismissal to seamer Suranga Lakmal just before the end. Pollard remained unbeaten on 53, having featured in an 80-run fifth-wicket stand with Bravo.

Jason Holder hoisted a six over wide long-on off Lakmal to formalise the result with nine balls to spare.

In sweeping the series 3-0, the West Indies reversed the result of the corresponding campaign in Sri Lanka 13 months earlier.

Hasaranga impresses

Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga further enhanced his allround value with a blistering unbeaten 80 in lifting Sri Lanka to 274 for six batting first. in the morning session.

Two days after blazing an unbeaten 47, Hasaranga featured in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 123 with Ashen Bandara, who was on 55 at the non-striker's end as the rampant Hasaranga belted three fours and a six off Holder in the final over of the innings.

Hasaranga's innings was all the more remarkable as he hobbled due an injury in his left leg which impacted his effectiveness as a bowler in defence of the total.

The scores: Sri Lanka 274 for six in 50 overs (A. Bandara 55 n.o., W. Hasaranga 80 n.o., Hosein 3/33) lost to West Indies 276 for five in 48.3 overs (S. Hope 64, D. Bravo 102, K. Pollard 53 n.o.).

Toss: WI. MoM: Bravo; Player-of-the-Series: Hope.

WI won by five wickets to clinch series 3-0.