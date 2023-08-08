HamberMenu
WI vs India third T20I | Powell, Mayers take West Indies to competitive total against India

It is a must-win game for India as the hosts lead the five-match series 2-0.

August 08, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Providence (Guyana)

PTI
West Indies Kylie Mayers in action during the third T20I match against India, at Providence Stadium in Georgetown on August 8, 2023.

West Indies Kylie Mayers in action during the third T20I match against India, at Providence Stadium in Georgetown on August 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI/ICC Twitter

West Indies scored 159 for five in their 20 overs in the third T20 international against India in Providence on August 8, after deciding to bat first.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he snared three wickets while giving away 28 runs from his four overs, having missed the second T20I due to an injury.

All-rounder Axar Patel (1/24) and pacer Mukesh Kumar (1/19) took a wicket each.

Brandon King top scored for the hosts with a run-a-ball 42 while skipper Rovman Powell (40 not out off 19) provided the final flourish, hitting three sixes and a four.

Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran made 25 and 20 respectively.

Brief scores

West Indies 159 for 5 in 20 overs (Brandon King 42, Rovman Powell 40*; Kuldeep Yadav 3/28) vs India.

