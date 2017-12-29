New Zealand goes 1-0 up

The West Indies’ long, dry summer in New Zealand continued on Friday when it was beaten by 47 runs in the first of three T20 Internationals.

A new-look and largely inexperienced New Zealand team made 187 for seven, batting first after losing the toss, the West Indies batted lethargically and was all out for 140 in 19 overs.

The last over of the New Zealand innings, bowled by Kesrick Williams, cost 25 runs and made a substantial difference between the teams, giving New Zealand a more than competitive total on a slow wicket at Saxton Oval which made hard-hitting difficult.

Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips, in only his fourth T20I for New Zealand, made 56, took three catches and had two stumpings in a Man-of-the-Match performance which was hugely influential in New Zealand’s victory.

Colin Munro scored 53, sharing an 86-run second wicket partnership with Phillips, and Mitchell Santner, with 23 from 11 balls, helped New Zealand to a total which was over-par in challenging conditions.

Williams has been one of the best bowlers in the world in Twenty20 cricket in 2017 but his last over, strewn with no balls, tipped the balance of the match in New Zealand’s favour.

The 30-year-old fast bowler Seth Rance, on his T20I debut, dismissed Chris Gayle (12) and Chadwick Walton (7) with successive deliveries in the third over to deal a blow to the West Indies’ innings from which it never recovered.

Doug Bracewell dismissed Jason Mohammed (3) and Shai Hope (15) in the 11th over and Tim Southee removed captain Carlos Brathwaite (21) and Rovman Powell (6) in the space of three balls in the 15th over to deprive the West Indies’ reply of any momentum.

The West Indies were 64 for three and already needing 12 runs per over at the mid-point of their innings and they weren’t able to accelerate against good New Zealand.

Rance, on debut, took three for 30 including the first and last wickets of the innings, Southee took three for 36 and Bracewell two for 21. Spinners Mitchell Santner (one for 21) and Ish Sodhi (one for 30) also bowled important and restraining spells.